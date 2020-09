COLUMBIA, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson will not be attending the gubernatorial debate Friday due to quarantine recommendations.

A member of the Missouri Press Association told Ozarks First Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Emily Manley that they have made plans to reschedule the debate to a later date.

#BREAKING | I have confirmed with the Missouri Press Association @GovParsonMO will NOT be attending Friday’s gubernatorial debate in Columbia. The @MissouriPress was supposed to host the first debate between @nicolergalloway and Parson. I’m told it will be rescheduled. #moleg — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) September 23, 2020

Parson was going to debate with Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Libertarian Rik Combs and Green Party Candidate Jerome Bauer.

The Missouri Press Association was the hose of the debate.