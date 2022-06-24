JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.” The proclamation prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless there is a medical emergency. It also protects women receiving an illegal abortion from being prosecuted in violation of the act.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt also signed a proclamation banning abortion following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Missouri has a “trigger law,” meaning abortion would be abolished with a proclamation from the governor or attorney general.

“With Roe v. Wade overturned and statutory triggers provided in HB 126, we are issuing this proclamation to restore our state authority to regulate abortion and protect life. Thanks to decades of conservative leaders, Missouri has become one of the most pro-life states in the nation, and our administration has always fought for the life of every unborn child. Today, our efforts have produced what generations of Missourians have worked and prayed for: Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life,” states Gov. Parson.

The proclamation was signed Friday morning because House Bill 126 passed back in 2019. The General Assembly approved legislation three years ago that would ban abortions after eight weeks with no exception to rape or incest.