Missouri Gov. releases guidance for visits at long-term care facilities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has released guidance for visitations transitions at long-term care facilities.

Yesterday, we updated guidance for our long-term care facilities wanting to permit outdoor visits between residents and their loved ones. #COVID19 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 16, 2020

These guidelines allow long term care facilities to allow outdoor visits and visits through an open window, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Guidance is also being provided for long-term care facilities wanting to allow communal dining and group activities.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of all of Missouri’s citizens and our providers whose efforts have allowed us to transition to this next phase,” Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the DHSS said. “We recognize everyone’s patience and are thankful to share this welcome news so that loved ones can visit together again while continuing to follow measures intended to protect their health. With our Order in place that requires reporting of a single case by the facility within 24 hours, we will continue to watch our long-term care facilities closely during this transition period.”

According to the DHSS, 222 Missouri long-term care facilities have reported at least one case among staff or residents.