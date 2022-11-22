JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans to announce his appointment to fill the soon-to-be vacant Attorney General’s office.

The announcement is scheduled to be made at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Parson appointed Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) to the office in 2019, after voters elected then-Attorney General Josh Hawley to U.S. Senate.

Parson faces an identical scenario now.

Schmitt defeated Trudy Bush Valentine for the U.S. Senate Seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. Schmitt will officially be sworn into that office in January.

Parson also needs to name someone to the Treasurer’s office. Missouri’s current Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick defeated Democrat Alan Green to secure the state’s auditor seat. Current auditor Nicole Galloway did not run for reelection.