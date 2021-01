RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri’s next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan began Jan. 18th, but the state is experiencing one problem.

The Missouri Department of Health said the state is experiencing an exceptionally limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Department said on Twitter it is important to understand that many vaccinators are still waiting on supplies from the federal government.