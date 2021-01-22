Missouri doctor answers common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MARSHFIELD, Mo.– Americans are finally starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel, now that more people can receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Still, many people are questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine. Dr. Dennis Robinson, a Family Medicine Specialist in Marshfield, Missouri, has already taken his first dose of the vaccine and has answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Question 1: How immune are you if you just receive one dose of the vaccine?

“I did my shot two weeks ago when I took an antibody test and it was very strong,” said Dr. Robinson. “Even with just the first shot, I had stronger immunity than the people who have had the virus and recovered.”

Question 2: Is there a shortage for the second dose of the vaccine?

“There may be a shortage and even if you get the second shot a month later that is okay,” said Dr. Robinson. “England has just done one vaccine and they will do the second vaccine three months later so they can immunize more people.”

Question 3: If your first vaccine is with Pfizer is it okay to get the second dose from Moderna?

“So far they recommend not mixing the manufacturers so if you get Pfizer you need to get the second dose from Pfizer,” explained Dr. Robinson.