Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting the first case of a new COVID-19 variant

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the first case of a COVID-19 variant in the state.

According to a press release, DHSS is reporting the first identification in a Missouri resident of the COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. The variant was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020.

“We were notified today of this first B.1.1.7 variant case in Missouri, and we are working closely with the local public health agency to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.

According to the CDC, this particular variant is associated with increased transmissibility, meaning it can spread more quickly.

DHSS is advising everyone to wear a mask, practice good handwashing and physical distancing, and stay home if not feeling well.

