SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A half million Missouri hunters could be paying more for hunting and fishing licenses.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will vote in September on whether to increase prices, saying the potential increase is due to inflation.

Right now the cost for an in-state hunting and fishing license is $19, but could increase to $20.

A rise in fees would help MDC support the maintenance of conservation areas, nature centers and the costs of prescribed burns across the state.

Permits have not seen a price increase since the 1980s.