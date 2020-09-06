Missouri data updated to show 17 unreported virus deaths

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department has added another 17 previously unreported COVID-19 related deaths to the state’s total death toll.

The agency on Sunday reported the additional deaths. Most of the deaths occurred between June and August.

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services has blamed technical issues for missing a total of 89 previously unreported deaths, including the 17 reported Sunday.

In total, the virus has been reported to have killed at least 1,658 people in Missouri and sickened 93,434.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now