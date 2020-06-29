Missouri COVID-19 statistics, updated case number

Mo. — In the state of Missouri there are just over 20,500 cases of COVID-19.

That is a 1.6% case increase statewide over the last 24 hours and an 8.4% increase over seven days.

There have been 997 deaths attributed the virus.

In Springfield, there have been 301 cumulative cases and eight deaths.

181 individuals have been released from isolation.

Down in Arkansas, the natural state is just under 20,000 cases with a total of 19,310.

5,781 of those are considered active.

The state has recorded 13,270 recoveries and 259 deaths.