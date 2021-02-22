Missouri COVID-19 cases lowering despite 500,000 deaths in the US

SPRINGFIELD, Mo– Half a million people have died from COVID-19 in the United States. Last March officials predicted only between 100,000 to 240,000 deaths.

However, there is good news because according to the CDC, Missouri’s average daily COVID-19 cases over the past week is one of the lowest in the country. Missouri only had an average of 8.7 daily cases and only Hawaii had a lower average daily case rate during the same time period.

Governor Mike Parson tweeted:

GREAT NEWS: According to @CDCgov, Missouri is 2nd in the U.S. for COVID-19 Average Daily Case Rate in the last seven days.



— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 22, 2021

Over in Springfield, Health Director Clay Goddard gave his update in his last city council meeting.

“Before I go, I want to take a moment to share some advice,” said Goddard. “Disease trends continue downward. Dropping 25% over the last week to a new 7-day rolling average of 33 cases per day.

We need to finish strong. That final 10K. An important component of that will be ensuring that we don’t lose ground on the gains we have made.”

Goddard was surprised with a check-in appreciation for 25 years of service in public health.

“There is not a more dedicated group of experienced, brilliant, and capable people anywhere,” said Goddard. “This community will continue to lead from Springfield and I’m honored to have been a small part of that.”

“Countless lives have been saved because of your leadership, and that is your legacy,” said Ken McClure, mayor of Springfield. “And so, my dear friend and colleague, I salute you. On behalf of a grateful community, Thank you, well done.”

Goddard’s last day will be Friday, Feb. 26, with Assistant Director Katie Towns serving as acting after his departure.