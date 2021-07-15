Missouri couple dies in plane crash in Iowa

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Ia. (WHBF) – A couple from El Dorado Springs has died after a plane crash in Iowa Wednesday.

According to Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess, Daniel Slack, 68 and Sharon Slack, 69, both of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, were found in the wreckage west of Iowa Route 38 and north of 170th Street.

Air traffic controllers had lost both radio and radar contact with the aircraft in that area. Law enforcement from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and Muscatine Police Department responded to the area. At or about 1443hrs, the aircraft was located in a grass/hay field approximately a quarter mile north of 170th Street.

The investigation so far indicates the Slacks left Ford Airport near Iron Mountain, Michigan and were headed back to Missouri.

A cause is still unknown, but both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Bureau are on the scene conducting investigations.

Those assisting with this incident include volunteer fire departments from Durant, Wilton, Atalissa and Fruitland, the Muscatine Police and Fire Departments, Muscatine Search and Rescue, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and Reserve Sheriff’s Patrol, Iowa State Patrol, the Muscatine County Salvation Army, and Mills Marine of Muscatine.

EARLIER UPDATE: The FAA has released an initial report on the plane crash Wednesday that killed two people in northern Muscatine County.

It simply states that the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in a field.”

The plane with tail number N2801T was believed to be traveling from Michigan to Missouri when it lost contact with the Quad Cities International Airport.

It happened near the intersection of Iowa Highway 38 and 170th Street — just north of Muscatine.

The fixed-wing, single-engine Piper Cherokee was owned by God Speed Aviation, LLC, and had been in service since March 1972.