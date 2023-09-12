SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In the midst of rising unemployment rates in Springfield, the Missouri Career Center is working diligently to help employers and job seekers connect during a time experts call the September surge.

As summer vacations come to an end and schools start back up, experts have found that this time of year tends to result in more connections between employers and individuals seeking employment.

According to recent reports, the unemployment rate in Springfield has seen an increase. However, despite these numbers, there are still plenty of job opportunities available in the area. The national unemployment rate for August was released at 3.8%, a slight increase from July’s rate of 3.5%.

“The labor market remains tight for employers. They are still looking for employees to fill roles at their companies,” said Katherine Trombetta, a spokesperson for the Missouri Career Center. “And so there is still a worker shortage.”

To address this issue, the Missouri Career Center offers a range of services to the community. These include resume-building assistance, job search workshops, and direct connections to local businesses. The goal is to provide necessary support to job seekers and employers alike.

During an interview, a man who had been searching for a new job for the past two years shared his success story. He recently found a job as a truck driver thanks to the help he received from the Missouri Career Center. The center aims to combat the current challenges by offering more hiring events and providing training opportunities for individuals to upskill and earn higher wages.

As the September surge continues, the Missouri Career Center remains dedicated to connecting individuals with available job opportunities and supporting them in their career endeavors.