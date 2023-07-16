KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three new Bonnethead sharks arrived at SEA LIFE Kansas City this week from Missouri’s Wonders of Wildlife, where they were born.

“They’re actually the only sharks that we know of to eat vegetation. That’s why our friends at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, Missouri, fed them rabbit food to make sure that they grow happy and healthy,” Guest Experience Supervisor Lauren Szala said.

The adult father and his two 11-month-old sons will live inside the shark sanctuary at SEA LIFE, giving families an up-close look at the endangered species.

“His favorite show is Finding Nemo, so we’re here for sharks, and we’re here for Crash the Turtle,” one visitor said.

Visitors can also learn about conservation efforts and see the Summer of Sharks experience through August 31.

“There are things we can do to help, like choose reusable water bottles and straws, recycle the plastic you do use and help keep litter out of the world’s wild places,” Szala said.

The sharks will be named after popular Kansas City athletes and you can place your vote on SEA LIFE’s Facebook and Instagram.

The winner will be announced later this summer.