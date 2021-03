JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced on FOX News that he will run for the United States Senate seat now held by Roy Blunt.

Schmitt tweeted a video of himself doing an interview on FOX saying Washington needs “more fighters.”

Washington DC needs more fighters. Fighters who want to save America. That’s why I’m running for the United States Senate



I’m all in. #MOSen pic.twitter.com/5QN9JuCTAD — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 24, 2021

Blunt’s term ends in 2022.