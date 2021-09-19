Missing woman case leads to one arrested in Dallas County

Phelps, 58, is being held without bond for Class B Felony kidnapping. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office)

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.– The hunt for a woman who’s been missing since July has led to one man being arrested for kidnapping.

Cassidy Rainwater, 33, has been missing since July 25.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said information they received from the FBI led them to a residence in Windyville. While investigating, James Phelps, 58, was arrested.

Phelps is currently being held without bond. The investigation into the missing woman is still ongoing.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said there is no immediate danger to the public.