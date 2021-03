This photo is courtesy of the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 22-year-old, according to a Facebook post by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Craig was last seen around 8 a.m. on March 9, 2021. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored baseball hat and a brown fleece zipper jacket.

If you have any information contact the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250 option one, or dial 911.