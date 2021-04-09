FOUND**: Advisory canceled for Siddrick Giles Jr. of Springfield

10:51 a.m.

Siddrick Giles Jr. has been found and the the Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Friday, April 9, the Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 20-year-old Siddrick L. Giles Jr.

Giles went missing early Friday morning.

“[Giles] left the Cox North medical facility in the early morning hours by cab en route to a residential address in Springfield. He has not been seen since,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement Friday (04/09/21).

MSHP confirmed to KOLR10, Giles has been diagnosed with Autism and suffers from seizures. Authorities warn Giles may become violent or combative if approached.

Anyone with information about Giles should call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.