**FOUND**: Advisory canceled for Siddrick Giles Jr. of Springfield

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

10:51 a.m.

Siddrick Giles Jr. has been found and the the Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Friday, April 9, the Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 20-year-old Siddrick L. Giles Jr.

Giles went missing early Friday morning.

“[Giles] left the Cox North medical facility in the early morning hours by cab en route to a residential address in Springfield.  He has not been seen since,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement Friday (04/09/21).

MSHP confirmed to KOLR10, Giles has been diagnosed with Autism and suffers from seizures. Authorities warn Giles may become violent or combative if approached.

Anyone with information about Giles should call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now