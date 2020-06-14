MISSING: Ozark PD looking for 14-year-old girl

OZARK, Mo.– Authorities are looking for 14-year-old Jacie Carole Goist, who was last seen on the morning of June 13, 2020.

She is described at 4′ 10″, 105 lbs., with green eyes and black hair with red tips.

THE FOLLOWING IS A RELEASE FROM THE THE OZARK, MO POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jacie was last seen on the morning of 06/13/2020 wearing black athletic shorts and a black t-shirt. Jacie has a pink “Be Mine” candy heart tattoo on the inside of her right ankle.

If you have seen Jacie since June 13th, 2020 or have information or knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact the Ozark Police Department immediately at 417-581-6600