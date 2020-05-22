MISSING: National Park Service asks for help in locating Mountain View woman

VAN BUREN, Mo. — The National Park Service is asking for information to help locate a missing woman from Mountain View, Missouri.

Brittany Gorman, 26, was last seen at a residence west of Mountain View, at around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She is 5 ft. and 6 in. tall, with blonde hair and green eyes.

She is believed to be headed to Winona, Missouri.

National Park Service Rangers found Gorman’s pickup truck unoccupied with Ozark National Scenic Riverways at Buck Hollow, on the Jacks Fork River, along Missouri Highway 17 North about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, according to the National Park Service.

She was not reported missing but her family last heard from her on May 20.

The press release states that items found at the scene suggest she might be injured.

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are coordinating to find her.

If you have any information call or text the ISB tip line at 888-653-0009 or go online at https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/index.htm.