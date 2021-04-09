MISSING PERSON: John Woodard of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old John Woodard.

Deputies tell Ozarks First, John left a residence in the 4000 block of S. Appleton Drive in Springfield late Thursday (04/08/21) night. Members of Woodard’s family say John often goes on walks through the neighborhood but has never failed to return home.

Woodard is a 6-foot-tall, 250 lb., Black male with a black beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Nike hoodie.

All those with information are urged to call 911.

