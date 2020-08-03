Metropolitan Weddings Bridal Show spreading message of love during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly canceled numerous events this year, but one thing that’s not canceled? Love.

The Metropolitan Weddings Bridal Show, which took place in Springfield, worked to share that message.

The event takes place twice a year and is essentially a gathering of all the vendors that a couple could use while planning their big day.

Show Director Megan Rallis said couples seemed excited to meet with the vendors and jump into the planning process.

“You know, we’ve kind of been on hold, right?” Rallis said. “The businesses have been on hold and the couples have been on hold for planning. So, today is really special that we actually get to do this. We’ve taken all of the precautions we can. We’re masked up, we have sanitizer stations everywhere, we’re socially distancing. These couples are just coming out so that they can, you know they can get married and go on with love.”

Another event is planned for January.