MeToo Motorcade held in Springfield to raise awareness of sexual assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — #MeToo Springfield sought to raise awareness to those who are affected by sexual assault. with a #MeToo Motorcade.

Several members of the group met today, writing facts about sexual assault on their cars and taking a drive around Springfield as a way to get their message across while keeping supporters safe and distanced.

Vice President and Treasurer of #MeToo Springfield Kelsey Nichol says normally they would hold a rally, but they had other causes in mind as well.

“We had planned this, and then with all of the Black Lives Matter movements happening, we wanted to give them space, and give them their voice,” Nichol said. “We made sure to kind of make this fit that so we covered our cars with messages saying that we can only fight sexual assault if we also fight racism.”

Nichol says they plan to have a fundraiser event in the fall.