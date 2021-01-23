Mercy offers regional COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BRANSON, Mo.– Mercy Springfield Communities coordinated special shot clinics around the area to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is one week after launching an online portal for people to request the vaccine.

“As a physician, I can tell you that many of my patients are very eager to get their COVID vaccine,” said Dr. David Barbe, Mercy vice president of primary care. “I’m pleased to see the interest, as these shots offer the best protection against the pandemic.”

According to a press release, Mercy plans to hold these regional shot clinics every Saturday and hopefully expand to Aurora and Cassville areas next week.

“We’ve been allocated the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage,” said David Wolfrath, Mercy executive director of pharmacy. “It’s a logistical challenge to transport it to these vaccine clinics, but our team got to work and figured it out. Out caregivers jumped in to give the shots and we quickly filled our available appointments.”

To receive a vaccine, patients must go online to confirm eligibility under the state’s guidelines and sign up. Eligible patients will be contacted once the vaccine becomes available. However, this could take several weeks.

“We’re asking our communities to please be patient as we try to move quickly,” said Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “We have always viewed the state’s allocation of the vaccine to Mercy as belonging to the community. It’s our job to get shots in arms as rapidly as possible. We also want to ensure we’re doing so responsibly, with a system that doesn’t require waiting for hours in a line.”

Jan. 23, locations included:

Mercy Branson Multispecialty

Mercy Bolivar Multispecialty

Mercy Clinic Family Medicine–Mountain Grove

Mercy Rolla Multispecialty

Click here to find out where you fit in the state’s vaccine plans.