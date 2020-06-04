Memorial hosted to remember George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minneapolis took its first step towards healing as family, friends and civil rights leaders paid tribute to George Floyd.

“What we are doing is helping America be America for all Americans,” said Benjamin Crump, the Floyd family attorney.

The service at North Central University in Downtown Minneapolis is just the first of several memorials honoring Floyd’s life and legacy.

Floyd’s death inspired massive demonstrations nationwide and around the world against African American discrimination and for police reform.

Family members shared touching memories about the father of two.

“All these people came to see me brother, and that’s amazing to me, that he touched so many hearts,” said Palonis Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.

Floyd’s body will be flown to North Carolina where he was born for a public viewing and a private family service.