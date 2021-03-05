Medical examiner: Peak children died of gunshot wounds

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.- The cause of death of Mayson, Kaiden, and Darrell Peak has been released by the Jackson County medical examiner.

According to Highway Patrol Troop A Sergeant Bill Lowe, the children died of gunshot wounds, and the father died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The three were found dead in a shack in Benton County Monday. On Tuesday, Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide.

“We don’t know where they were between the time they searched, and the time they were found. Because my understanding is the lineman were actually in that building on Saturday, and obviously, there was nobody there then, so I have no idea where they spent that time in between,” said Sheriff Knox.

The three went missing Thursday after the dad wrecked a family car and took another car the two boys were already in. Since Thursday, the three were seen walking along Highway 65 two different times, and Darrell refused assistance when authorities on both occasions went to talk to them.

