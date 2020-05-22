Medicaid expansion to appear on Missouri’s November ballot

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Medicaid expansion has been approved to be on the for Missouri November ballot, according to a press release from the Secretary of State.

“We carefully considered whether to have local election officials conduct signature verifications at the same time as they are preparing for the June election,” Ashcroft said. “After visiting all 116 election officials in the state over the last two weeks, I know we made the right decision. It would have created a tremendous amount of work for them at the same time they prepare for, conduct and certify their local election.”

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified the petition Friday afternoon regarding Medicaid expansion to appear on the November ballot.