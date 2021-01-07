Media-focused vitriol peaks as Capitol crowd attacks journalists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Ozarks First talked to Dan Shelley, Executive Director of the Radio Television Digital News Association, about the attacks on journalists seen at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press released footage of protestors shoving and harassing a journalist outside the Capitol building. The AP also released pictures of destroyed and dismantled media equipment.

In our interview Thursday, Shelley said, “No one should be a victim of violence, including journalists. And people should remember journalists are simply doing their jobs, which is to inform their communities, inform the people who watch and listen and read the work they’re doing as journalists.”

“Local journalists live in the same town. Their kids go to the same school often, they shop in the same markets and stores, they buy gas at the same gas stations. They exist to serve the community by seeking and reporting the truth, by exposing issues in those news stories often result in a positive catalyst for change,” he added.