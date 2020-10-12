MedDay – October 12, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research suggests delays in colorectal screenings because of the coronavirus is causing increased death rates for the cancer. Researchers in Italy estimate a large delay can increase deaths as much as 11%.

A new survey looks at the financial impact of cancer on female patients under 40. Researchers at the University of North Carolina found 27% of women in the study had to borrow money, go into debt or file bankruptcy because of their cancer treatment.

And an intervention designed to encourage certain parents to vaccinate their infants does not seem to work. Researchers found no increase in immunizations even after vaccine-hesitant parents received messages that were tailored to their personal views, including acknowledging their desire to keep their child safe.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.