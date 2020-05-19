MDC wants your input on black bear hunting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is proposing a very limited and highly regulated black bear hunting season in Missouri.

If the season is approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission it could occur as soon as the fall of 2021.

These regulations would include:

Season dates and limits

Hunting methods

Bear management zones

Bear hunting permits

Permit application process

MDC wants public comments on proposed bear-hunting season. Get details at https://t.co/eExnoz1Ky0 pic.twitter.com/ucbahzlzCF — MO Conservation (@MDC_online) May 18, 2020

This updated black bear management plan will include using research to inform management decisions, increase statewide awareness of the bear population and minimizing and addressing human-bear conflict as the population grows, according to the MDC.

MDC would like to hear from the public about the proposed hunting season for black bears by taking a survey. The MDC is asking for your input until June 5. You can also learn more information about the proposed black bear hunting season here.