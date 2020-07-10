McDonald County issues Endangered Person Advisory for Daniel Maggard

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 51-year-old Daniel Maggard.

“Maggard was floating with friends and advised he was cold and would get a ride back to his truck that was left at Elk River Floats or back to the River Ranch where they were camping,” officials said.

He got out of the river near the Two Sons Campground on Highway 59 and has not been seen since. According to officials, he has extensive medical issues and requires daily medications.

Maggard is a white, male, 5’10, 220 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, with scars on his neck and lower back and a tattoo of a mountain with an eagle on his back.

He was last seen wearing gray with white lettering ball cap, light blue shirt and two-tone shorts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4319.