SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mayor Ken McClure will flip the switch to light a new, five-story tall holiday tree to cap off an evening of holiday festivities.

Starting at 6 p.m., the Mayor’s Commission on Children will provide free copies of the book “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” during a reading of the story by McClure.

Throughout the evening, attendees can take selfies with Santa, enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride, get a ride on the SGF Holiday Express Train and ice skate for free at Jordan Valley Ice Park. Free hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes will also be available.

There will also be performances from a variety of artists, from country to jazz, to performances in Spanish to opera and more.

The tree will be lit just before 8 p.m.

