Massive explosion levels St. Louis home, damages others

ST. LOUIS – Two people were feared trapped after a north St. Louis home collapsed from an explosion Tuesday night.

Firefighters received calls reporting a house explosion and the smell of possible gas on Newhouse Avenue near North 11th street just after 11:00 p.m.

Search and rescue dogs were brought in after authorities had initially said at least two people, a woman and child may have been inside the house at the time of the explosion.

The St. Louis Fire Department fought the blaze saying that window casings, bricks, and a portable A/C unit were violently ejected during the explosion. Officials also confirmed via twitter, all occupants were accounted for outside the dwelling.

A witness told Fox 2 News that neighbors ran toward the fire and saw what appeared a recorded it on video.

Overnight house explosion late Tuesday night —1100 block of Newhouse Ave in St Louis Missouri people next door tells us what happened. pic.twitter.com/LeJPsyOz1R — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 9, 2020

According to fire officials, a neighboring home was affected by the blast. The damage was caused by smoke and fire.

Spire crews were working through the night to cut off gas to adjacent properties as firefighters battled the flames.

The gas has been turned off to the area as the investigation continues into what actually caused the explosion.