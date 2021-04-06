Maryam Mohammadkhani, Scott Crise, Danielle Kincaid win election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Voters had seven candidates to choose from for the Springfield Public School Board and it was a close race.

Maryam Mohammadkhani, Scott Crise, and Danielle Kincaid have won the election for three school board seats with Springfield Public Schools.

With 100% precincts reporting:

Maryam Mohammadkhani: 17.55%

Scott Crise: 15.86%

Danielle Kincaid: 15.18%

Kelly Byrne: 14.47%

Daniel Ogunyemi: 14.03%

Jill Patterson: 12.16%

Brandi VanAntwerp: 10.33%

Patterson was the only incumbent who appeared on this year’s ballots. The candidates ran for a three-year term.

The race for Springfield Public School Board got a little heated, and some even called it controversial over the past couple of months.

The first incident included text messages to constituents that criticized two candidates for the school board. The second was Back on Track America’s endorsement of several candidates and sent out a flyer the candidates disagreed with.

Two candidates, Scott Crise and Kelly Byrne expressed their shock by how heated the race got for a volunteer position on a school board.

“I didn’t expect any of it. What has happened was unfortunate, especially with Danielle and Daniel,” said Crise. “My take on that is that we all, I think we all back Danielle and Daniel both.”

“It’s crazy how the world works today, the political environment, and how even in a school board election things can get politicized and heated,” said Bryne. “Each of the seven candidates are volunteering their time for an unpaid position because they’re passionate about it and they just want to help the kids in the district and they want every kid to have the best education possible.”

Over in Republic, voters approved an extended tax levy for the school district.

The final uncertified results 83% of voters approved the bond issue. It’s a no-tax-increase $16 million bond issue that will pay for a new early childhood center and other things. The current tax levy will be extended to 20 years.

Construction is expected to begin in the next 30 days.