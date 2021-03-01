Marshfield school district seeks $8.5M bond issue

MARSHFIELD, Mo.– Marshfield School officials are hoping voters will approve an $8.5 million bond issue which will be on the ballot in April.

The money will go towards a building to expand access to preschool classes. If voters approve the bond, it would not increase property tax bills, but it will add to the district debt.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, the district superintendent said the demand for a preschool is high and the district doesn’t have enough space.

The new early childhood center would be built near Hubble Elementary and would include a storm shelter.