Marshfield proposes city-wide mask mandate

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — The City of Marshfield Board of Aldermen is proposing a city-wide mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Should the proposal pass, face coverings will be required inside businesses and public accommodations, such as grocery stores, schools, and transportation services.

Anyone over the age of 10 will have to wear a mask unless they are outside and social distancing, when engaged in exercising while social distancing, while eating or drinking, or if they have a medical condition preventing them from wearing a face covering.

You can watch the full proposal tonight, Sept. 4, on www.marshfieldmo.gov and on the City of Marshfield’s Facebook page.

Marshfield’s Board of Aldermen is hosting a public comment session on Sept. 10 regarding the proposed city-wide mask mandate.

The session will be held after the regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Webster County Justice Center.

The session is open to the public and will be available to watch via Zoom.

If you want to speak, you must physically go to the session and receive a ticket. Tickets will be available upon arrival to the first 50 people.

Speakers will get three minutes to share their thoughts on the mask proposal.

Anyone unable to attend the session in person due to health or other concerns can send their comments to nmcnish@marshfieldmo.gov by Sept. 10.