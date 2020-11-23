Marshfield passes executive order requiring face coverings within city limits

The city of Marshfield’s slogan — “Building Community Together” — no longer seems to match the current state of political affairs. (Photo: Steve Pokin/Springfield News-Leader)

MARSHFIELD, Mo.– The City of Marshfield will now require all those within city limits to wear face coverings. The City’s latest executive order, Executive Order #2020-06, went into effect Nov. 23, 2020.

The order allows some circumstances in which masks can be removed. Those instances include:

When you’re outside and six feet away from others.

When you’re exercising outside or exercising inside but at a safe distance (six feet).

When you’re eating or drinking, only in an outdoor dining area or inside but able to keep six feet from other tables.

When any person in your conversation is deaf or hard of hearing and not wearing a face mask is needed for communication.

When receiving a service that would require you to remove your mask, like a dental exam.

When you need to prove your identity.

When federal or state law prohibits wearing a mask.

When you’re asked to remove your mask by a law enforcement officer.

When your medical provider asks you to take your mask off.

Marshfield school district is exempt from the order, and are permitted to follow their own district guidelines.

The order is set to expire on Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. unless otherwise extended.