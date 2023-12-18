SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 20-year-old Marshfield man is facing several felonies after burglarizing a home in Springfield.

Kaleb Ryan Williamson is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of stealing.

Court documents state that Williamson broke into a home near the intersection of Main Avenue and Scott Street on Dec. 16, 2023. According to the probable cause statement, the resident (identified as W1) and her son (identified as V1) were asleep when their dog’s barking woke them.

The resident and her son saw a man, later identified as Williamson, standing in the room, holding a rock in his hand. V1 asked Williamson why he was inside their house, and Williamson ordered V1 to get back.

V1 approached Williamson, who swung the rock and hit the left side of V1’s face. V1 fell to the ground, and Williamson grabbed a white PlayStation 5 before leaving through a window.

Shortly after, Springfield Police Department (SPD) officers spotted Williamson several blocks away near Division Street and Lyon Avenue. Officers observed Williamson hiding something under his sweatshirt as they attempted to stop him.

Williamson fled on foot down an alley near Lyon Avenue and through private property before giving himself up.

W1 identified Williamson as the man who had broken into their residence and hit V1 with the rock.

Documents state Williamson did not want to speak to law enforcement during their investigation. He is being held in Greene County Jail on $100,000 bond.