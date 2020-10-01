Marshfield couple sentenced for robbing a bank in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark.- A couple from Marshfield has been sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for robbing a bank in Arkansas.

According to a press release from David Clay Fowlkes, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, 29-year-old David Ray Powers and 42-year-old Lori Jo Stilley traveled from Missouri to Boone County, Arkansas in January 2020 to rob a bank.

Powers was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count each of bank robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stilley was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of bank robbery.

Court records say Stilley assisted Powers by searching for banks in the area to rob on her cell phone. The couple decided which bank to rob based on if they could readily escape after. On January 30, 2020, the couple entered an Arvest Bank in Lead Hill, Arkansas.

Court documents say they waited in line for a teller, and once they got to one, Powers placed a handwritten note on the teller’s desk that stated that this was a bank robbery and demanded money.

“The teller complied with the Powers demands. The teller retrieved money from a drawer totaling $1,387.00,” the release says.

The teller placed the money in a tan bank bag and gave it to Powers. The couple then left through the front door. Not long after, an Arkansas State Police Trooper received word of the vehicle’s description and found them by initiating a traffic stop.

The trooper interviewed Powers and Stilley and arrested them. Authorities searched the car and found the stolen money from the bank and a loaded handgun.

Powers pled guilty in June of 2020, and Stilley pled guilty in May of 2020.