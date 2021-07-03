Marshfield celebrates the 4th with 142nd Independence Day Parade

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The city of Marshfield held it’s 142nd annual Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 3rd.

Marshfield’s parade is the longest-consecutive run parade west of the Mississippi. Marshfield held the parade in 2020 despite the pandemic. In 1991, former President George H.W. Bush walked in the parade. During election years, state senators and representatives also walk to show their love for Missouri.

The Brooks Family are long time residents and business owners in Marshfield. The parade has been a family tradition since the late 1800s.

“The first 11 years of my life I lived in an apartment on the square with my family,” John Brooks said. “It’d be 71 consecutive 4th of July’s here today.”

His first memory of the parade was when he was 5-years-old.

“[I remember] my father and grandfather, pushing me in a wheelbarrow with a sign that says ‘we’re not big, but we’re big enough to serve you,'” Brooks said.

This year, a new member of the Brooks family joined the tradition. Benjamin Brooks was born in January.

“We’re here for his first fourth of July,” Joe Brooks said.

He’s the 5th generation of Brooks to watch the parade.

“He can’t appreciate it now but he will next year,” Brooks said. “He’ll be right out with the little ones trying to get candy and everything else.”

The parade ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.