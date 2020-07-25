Marshfield business to expand creating 130 jobs

MARSHFIELD, Mo- Armstrong World Industries announced Friday it is investing in an $8 million expansion for its Architectural Components Group Inc. specializing in wood ceiling and wall operations.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the company expects the addition of 50,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing, warehouse and office space to generate about 130 jobs.

“Even in the face of challenge, Missouri continues to show resilience,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Already, we are beginning to see signs of economic recovery with growth in communities like Marshfield. The Armstrong ACGI expansion is another great example that Missouri is on the right track, and we remain hopeful that our economy will come back stronger than ever before.”

The company currently has 180 employees, and when the expansion is complete in 2021, there will be room for 130 new jobs for positions in production, design, project management and procurement.

“We specialize in spectacularly designed architectural wood ceilings and walls that provide outstanding acoustical performance. Our employees take great pride in knowing their work is installed in high-profile projects across the US and Canada… in healthcare and education facilities, office buildings, transportation hubs and more. Wood ceilings lend a warmth and refinement to any space, and we are seeing a demand for that kind of aesthetic grow… which is why we are hiring now and why we are adding even more capacity to our operation here in Marshfield,” Armstrong ACGI Plant Manager David San Paolo said during a groundbreaking ceremony this week.