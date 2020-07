BOONVILLE, Mo. — A Marshall man drowned after rescuing a child from the current at the Harriman Hill Access on Lamine River, on Monday, July 20, 2020, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The MSHP reports that Joseph Johnson, 25, was swimming with family members when a child got caught in the current. He was able to get the child out of the current but was unable to get himself out.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MSHP, he was not wearing a safety device.