Maries County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who skinned hide off dogs

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding whoever is responsible for skinning dogs alive.

According to a Facebook post, officials received reports of two young dogs that have portions of their hide skinned off.

“One of the animals unfortunately had to be put down by a veterinarian,” the post said.

According to the sheriff’s office, both incidents occurred in the Paydown area of MCR 319 and the 33,000 block of Highway 42.

They ask that if you have any information to contact the sheriff’s office at 573-422-3381.