Mansfield teacher donates kidney to one of her student’s parents

MANSFIELD, Mo. — A Mansfield, Missouri teacher hopes to show her students kindness still exists.

As we know, teachers develop bonds with their students, but Misty Byrd has taken that bond one step further with the Croney family.

Byrd teaches art at Wilder Elementary and teaches students from kindergarten and up.

Allowing Byrd to form unique bonds.

“I get to watch’em come in and be really little and grow,” Byrd said.

Like she has with the Croney’s.

“I’ve had Fisher (Croney), who’s amazing, since kindergarten,” Byrd said.

Which made making the decision to help Fisher’s mom who was in need of a kidney, a no-brainer.

“I don’t think I even mentioned it to my family until I found out I was a match,” Byrd said.

Byrd’s first phone call was to the Croney’s.

“My son lit off fireworks in the yard when we found out Misty was a match. Alright this is going to happen and I’m not going to have to wait years for this to happen,” the mother Shannon Croney said.

Shannon says she was already in stage five renal failure.

“I didn’t know that it meant I would start dialysis so soon. I was scared that I wouldn’t be here for my kids or that doing dialysis and quitting my job that I wasn’t going to be able to participate,” Shannon said.

She says she can never thank Byrd enough.

“I was so thankful that she would even go and do the testing let alone she was a match and willing to go forward and give to me,” Shannon said.

“The main reason I’m doing this and talking about it is because I want my students to know you there’s kindness out there. You can show kindness by helping a friend that’s lonely or being more patient and practicing tolerance when they’re different,” Byrd said.

Both Byrd and Croney encourage people to look into becoming a donor.

They say there are hundreds of thousands of people on the lists who never get the call.