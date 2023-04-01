MANSFIELD, Mo. — A Mansfield firefighter is dead after a crash Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Mansfield Police Officer Bryson’s car was hit by an alleged drunk driver on March 31.

A Mansfield firefighter was in the car with Bryson and was killed in the accident.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the firefighter who died and says the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

