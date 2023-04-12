DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man has been arrested for having meth in his pocket and for stealing a woman’s car.

According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Alexander Hall was arrested April 5 with 7.51 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a ‘snorting straw’ and 12 small, clear and unused plastic baggies.

Initially, deputies were dispatched to a crash just south of Highway AE in eastern Douglas County. The reporting party told law enforcement they had seen flashlights in the wooded area where the car went off the road.

Half an hour later, DCSO received a report of a stolen vehicle. The caller said she’d seen a car leave her driveway and the motion lights inside her garage were triggered before discovering her Chevy Camaro was missing.

A third caller later in the night informed deputies that the Camaro had been seen near Highway N, and the driver had advised he had a flat tire. The missing Camaro’s description and license plate matched the one near Highway N, and Hall was taken into custody.

Online court records show Hall has been charged with:

One count first-degree burglary

One count stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

One count first-degree property damage – damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal

One count possession of controlled substance

One count unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia- amphetmine or methamphetamine.

Hall is being held on $25,000 bond.