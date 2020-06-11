Man who struck officer determined responsible for feces vandalism

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has determined who is responsible for the feces vandalism at McDaniel Park that occurred June 6, 2020.

Jon T. Routh has been charged with Tampering in the second degree after confessing to vandalizing the vehicle with feces.

Routh is also accused of assaulting and seriously injured Officer Mark Priebe by striking him with his vehicle at the Springfield Police Department Headquarters.

Here is the timeline:

June 3, 2020: Two witnesses said they had spoken with Routh at McDaniel Park, three days before Moss’s vehicle was vandalized. Both witnesses stated that Routh was in a white SUV, which matched the suspect vehicle description in the vandalism incident.

June 6, 2020: Carolina Moss's vehicle was vandalized at McDaniel Park, 2405 S. National, by a suspect who wiped feces on her vehicle and deflated the tires.

June 9, 2020: Jon T. Routh assaulted and seriously injured Officer Mark Priebe by striking him with his vehicle at the Springfield Police Department Headquarters.

According to the press release, witnesses came forward after seeing the suspect’s photograph on local news programs.

When investigators interviewed Routh, he admitted to vandalizing the vehicle with feces. Routh said he had been sleeping in his vehicle at the park for several days. Routh said he thought the victim’s vehicle belonged to a male subject he was angry with and did not realize the vehicle was owned by Carolina Moss.

