Man wanted by Douglas County Sherrif’s Office arrested

This photo is courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

THEODOSIA, Mo. — A man wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s office was arrested Wednesday night, Sept. 23, 2020, according to a Facebook post by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase received information that Doyle Shelton Jr. was hiding at a residence in Ozark County near Theodosia, Missouri.

An hour later, Douglas County Sheriff deputies, a K9 and the Sheriff along with three Ozark County Deputies surrounded the residence.

Shelton Jr. tried to leave through several doorway but learned he was surrounded.

After some time law enforcement entered the residence and took Shelton Jr. into custody without incident.