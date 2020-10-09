Man suffers minor injuries after being shot by crossbow during attempted robbery

BRANSON, Mo. — A man suffered minor injuries after being shot with a crossbow by two people attempting to steal a motor vehicle, according to the Branson Police Department.

Around 6:45 p.m., on Oct. 8, 2020, Branson police officers responded to a report of a robbery near Animal Safari Road. The suspects were trying to steal a motor vehicle, according to the report.

When police arrived they found a victim who was shot by one of the suspects with a crossbow.

Before the police arrived the suspects had fled but officers later located and arrested one of the suspects.

BPD reports that law enforcement are still seeking the second suspect.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Cox Hospital Branson and was treated for minor injuries and released.

Formal charges are being sought against both suspects.

Everyone involved in the robbery knew each other and BPD reports that this incident is isolated with no continued threat to the public.