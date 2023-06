MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A man was found stabbed to death outside a home in Marshfield.

According to the Marshfield Police Department, a 50-year-old Black male was found dead outside a house in the 600 block of East Third Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was visiting the homeowner when two juveniles attacked him.

